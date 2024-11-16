Entropy Technologies LP Invests $519,000 in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 27,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 77.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $40.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $424.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.33 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 401,820 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,794.20. This represents a 22.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Capital One Financial cut CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded CNX Resources to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on CNX Resources from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

