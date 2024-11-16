Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock Position Raised by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 61.7% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth $3,869,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,560,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,771,000 after buying an additional 92,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Raymond James upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Insider Activity at Ameris Bancorp

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Robert Dale Ezzell sold 8,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $559,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,610.04. The trade was a 22.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 0.0 %

ABCB opened at $69.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average of $56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $72.68.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $424.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

