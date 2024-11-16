Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $537,000 Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 673.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 635,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,481,000 after buying an additional 553,337 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $62,466,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 606.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 341,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 293,006 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,063.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after buying an additional 161,820 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 245,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,756,000 after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. Barclays reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,559.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,187 shares in the company, valued at $378,547.83. This represents a 8.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $1,635,910.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,961 shares in the company, valued at $43,284,216.78. This trade represents a 3.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Vail Resorts stock opened at $176.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $236.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.56.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 147.26%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

