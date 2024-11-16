Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $691,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,338.3% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,470,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,773 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,144,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,324,000. Nepc LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,845,000 after acquiring an additional 627,993 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 661,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,147,000 after acquiring an additional 439,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.05. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.70 and a one year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.