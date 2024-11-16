Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 17,337 Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 21.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 127,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 161,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $846,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Cousins Properties by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

Cousins Properties stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 92.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $209.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.54 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cousins Properties news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $168,695.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,440.77. This trade represents a 32.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cousins Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

