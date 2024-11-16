Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 17.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Global Payments by 116.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $116.00 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

