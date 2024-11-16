Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Position Increased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,792 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $624,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $8,659,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 103,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 16,054 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OCSL shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $16.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

