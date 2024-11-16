Insider Selling: Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) CEO Sells $6,127,965.12 in Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 15,846 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.72, for a total value of $6,127,965.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,408,369.28. The trade was a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LAD stock opened at $371.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.00 and a 52 week high of $388.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.13.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $8.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 53.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAD shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.80.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

