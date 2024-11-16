Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) CFO Sells $5,551,590.00 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) CFO Robert O’hare sold 100,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $5,551,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AFRM stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.66.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Affirm by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Affirm by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.03.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

