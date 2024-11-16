Q1 EPS Forecast for Chatham Lodging Trust Lifted by Analyst

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Chatham Lodging Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of CLDT opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $433.59 million, a P/E ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 322.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -121.73%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

