Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,737 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in eBay by 22.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,530 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after buying an additional 4,524,934 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 444,120 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $23,441,000 after buying an additional 172,182 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.87.

eBay Stock Down 1.4 %

EBAY stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $67.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 26.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 5.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,417 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

