Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 401 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,564 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in BHP Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,313 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 424.1% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 608 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BHP Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,934 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHP opened at $51.83 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.465 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

