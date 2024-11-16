Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,305 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after buying an additional 255,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 694,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 347,499 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 473,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 432,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 66,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 205,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

PCEF opened at $19.36 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $772.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

