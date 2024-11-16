Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,560 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 249.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,122.75. This trade represents a 21.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

