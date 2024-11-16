Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. This trade represents a 24.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 5.2 %

KDP opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

