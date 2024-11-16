Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 796 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 196,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after buying an additional 24,589 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $8,133,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,371,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,051,096,000 after purchasing an additional 502,776 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,603.70. This represents a 16.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

