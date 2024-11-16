General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 15.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,629,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,070,000 after purchasing an additional 175,860 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 47,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 95,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in General Motors by 14.9% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 162,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 122,283 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $6,745,130.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 126,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,190.12. The trade was a 49.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $27,028,923.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. The trade was a 42.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 653,511 shares of company stock valued at $35,012,844. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura cut shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.21. General Motors has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $59.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.12%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

