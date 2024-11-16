Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,219 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $8,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,328. The trade was a 17.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $130.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.60. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.63 and a 52-week high of $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

