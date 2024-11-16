Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $782,000 Stock Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 42.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBDC. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 121.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.48 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.30%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

