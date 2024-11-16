Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAVE. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,491,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,517 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,696,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,905,000 after buying an additional 242,141 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,610,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,608,000 after purchasing an additional 198,255 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,386,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,086,000 after purchasing an additional 229,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,109,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,663,000 after buying an additional 357,771 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.23. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

