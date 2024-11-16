Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,877,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,824,000 after buying an additional 268,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,651,000 after acquiring an additional 31,921 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 26,647 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,325,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 449,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 602,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LIND shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Insider Transactions at Lindblad Expeditions

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, CEO Sven-Olof Lindblad purchased 32,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $255,330.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,825,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,009,250.85. This trade represents a 0.27 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Noah Brodsky sold 14,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $150,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,518 shares in the company, valued at $614,439. This trade represents a 19.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.04 million, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 3.02.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

(Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.