First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $1,209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in First Solar by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,055 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $20,434,000 after buying an additional 20,465 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 224.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $17,635,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,068,991,000 after buying an additional 105,236 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSLR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $286.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $311.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.50.

First Solar Stock Down 2.4 %

FSLR stock opened at $190.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.88 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

