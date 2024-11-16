Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $138.33 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.15 and a twelve month high of $139.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.42. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.