Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,901 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 269.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $147.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.07 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. The trade was a 41.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $218,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,378. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,562,840 shares of company stock worth $1,435,787,316 over the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.