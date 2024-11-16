SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwind Capital acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $68.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $70.59. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.