Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $815,000 Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 368.3% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 151.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.54.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $55.76 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $58.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.69% and a return on equity of 85.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.