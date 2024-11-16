Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $924,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $4,974,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 485.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 190,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,785,000 after acquiring an additional 157,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.90.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $260.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.18 and a fifty-two week high of $269.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.99. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $65,237,551.20. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 15.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,999 shares of company stock worth $16,580,166. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

