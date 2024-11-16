Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300,701 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,156,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,972,000 after buying an additional 1,661,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,542,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,073,000 after acquiring an additional 532,251 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,850,000 after acquiring an additional 379,474 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 14.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,838,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,804,000 after purchasing an additional 231,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Old Republic International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,072,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,002,000 after purchasing an additional 25,610 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORI opened at $37.51 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

