Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes $827,000 Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 155,982 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 868,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 100,359 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $2,366,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 286.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 65,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 465,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 42,793 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In other news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $1,996,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 519,926 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,937.02. This trade represents a 16.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,452.80. This represents a 5.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Stephens upped their target price on First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on First Horizon from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Horizon from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on First Horizon

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.