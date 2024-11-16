Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.58. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

