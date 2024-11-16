Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,854 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Shares of HNDL opened at $21.67 on Friday. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a market cap of $784.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.1292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

