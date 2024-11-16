Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDLFree Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,854 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HNDL opened at $21.67 on Friday. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a market cap of $784.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.1292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

