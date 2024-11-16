Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 677 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,293,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Sempra by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 196,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a twelve month low of $66.40 and a twelve month high of $93.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.77.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.63%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

