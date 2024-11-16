Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 995 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 11,100.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLTO opened at $102.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion and a PE ratio of 31.69. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $115.00.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 52.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $77,388.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,601.83. This represents a 6.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,452,878.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,260,841.90. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,989,693 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLTO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.27.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

