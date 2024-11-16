Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 144,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000.

FIXD stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.90 and a 52-week high of $46.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

