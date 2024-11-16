Versor Investments LP Increases Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 61.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Magnite were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 4.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Magnite by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Magnite by 111.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Magnite by 6.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGNI. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.96.

Insider Transactions at Magnite

In other news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $32,866.19. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 331,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,727.26. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Saltz sold 5,112 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $69,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,557.50. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,801 shares of company stock worth $233,805. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

