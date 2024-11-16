Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,616 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 168.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBRA. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

