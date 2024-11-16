Versor Investments LP Has $289,000 Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 138,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 30,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 936.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 76,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 68,715 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Flowserve stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $61.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

