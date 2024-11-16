State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of National Health Investors worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NHI. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 21,963.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 153,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,371,000 after buying an additional 152,425 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,089,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,632,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 16.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 472,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65,104 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 448.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 76,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 62,865 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NHI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of NHI opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.59 and a twelve month high of $86.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average of $73.90.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $63.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

