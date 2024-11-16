Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys New Shares in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DNP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 13.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $9.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.15%.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.