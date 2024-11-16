Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.09.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.5 %

FTAI stock opened at $158.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,584.24 and a beta of 2.04. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $166.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.02.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 206.25%. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,199.88%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

