Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3,443.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Shares of BATS:DIHP opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

