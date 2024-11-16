Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 915.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,261 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.5% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 164,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 226,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,993,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 34,597 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW opened at $67.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.37. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa America cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Baird R W cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,916.72. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. This represents a 4.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,438. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.