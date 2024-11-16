Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New $197,000 Investment in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,254,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 38,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000.

FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of EIPI opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52. FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $20.20.

