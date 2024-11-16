Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 78,100 Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 78,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,322,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,420,000 after buying an additional 678,588 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 33,353,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,055,000 after buying an additional 12,838,230 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 19,231,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,541,000 after buying an additional 3,064,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,324,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,876,000 after buying an additional 150,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,986,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,960,000 after buying an additional 264,026 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Sabre Trading Up 1.6 %

SABR stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.74.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $764.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

