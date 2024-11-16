Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,135 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Vertiv by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,784 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,987,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 247.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 674,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,391,000 after purchasing an additional 480,394 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. This trade represents a 80.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Vertiv Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:VRT opened at $120.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $130.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

