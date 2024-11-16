Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 55 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 89,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 398,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,111,000 after purchasing an additional 398,494 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,606,000 after purchasing an additional 238,883 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,308,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 314,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,133,000 after purchasing an additional 160,906 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,022 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.56, for a total value of $943,878.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,979.08. This trade represents a 17.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. This trade represents a 9.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,654 shares of company stock valued at $11,577,656. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $897.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $883.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $815.75. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.14 and a 12 month high of $943.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.63.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

