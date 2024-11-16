Versor Investments LP Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Sealed Air by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 181,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $582,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Sealed Air by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 156,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Sealed Air by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 23,029 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,856,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,940 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $35.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.34. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Sealed Air Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.