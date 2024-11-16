Baker Hughes Q2 EPS Forecast Decreased by Zacks Research

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baker Hughes in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

BKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.59.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $42.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

