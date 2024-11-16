Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.05.

A number of brokerages have commented on BE. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,780.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $21.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 2.71.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

