Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.05.
A number of brokerages have commented on BE. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BE opened at $21.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 2.71.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bloom Energy
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.