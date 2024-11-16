Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives $87.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of AEE opened at $91.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.99 and a 200-day moving average of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $92.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 63.06%.

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $131,923.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,758.08. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 115.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 108.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 227.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

